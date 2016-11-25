PlayStation Experience 2016: Panels und Spiele enthüllt

By

Dieses Jahr findet die PlayStation Experience am 3. und 4. Dezember 2016 in Anaheim, Kalifornien, statt. Wir berichteten bereits über die Publisher, die beim Event zugegen sein werden, nun erfahren wir mehr zu Panels und welche Titel spielbar sind. Los geht es um 10 Uhr PT (Pacific Time) mit einem PlayStation-Showcase.

Zudem sind sechs Entwickler-Panels geplant: Die für den 3. Dezember sind noch nicht angekündigt worden, die Pläne für den Folgetag hingegen wurden schon enthüllt. Am 4. Dezember um 10 Uhr Ortszeit gibt Guerilla Games einen tieferen Einblick in die Welt von Horizon: Zero Dawn. Um 12 Uhr Ortszeit gibt es einen PlayStation-Podcast mit Greg Miller, Colin Moriarty und Gästen.

Um 14 Uhr Ortszeit komme führenden Köpfe der „Accessibility-Community“ zur Diskussion zusammen, wo es darum geht, Spiele für alle Gamer zu erschaffen und zugänglich zu machen – beispielsweise Spieler mit einem Handicap. Es geht darum, Standards zur Inklusion in der Industrie zu setzen und darüber zu sprechen, was Entwickler dafür tun können, um dieses Ziel zu erreichen. PlayStation und Naughty Dog werden bei diesem Panel auch mitmischen. Wie eingangs erwähnt, werden auch Spiele zum Antesten zur Verfügung stehen. Hier die bereits bekannten Titel:

2064: Read Only Memories (MidBoss)

3on3 Freestyle (Joycity)

Aaero (Mad Fellows)

Ace Combat 7 (Bandai Namco)

Batman: Arkham VR (Warner Bros.)

Bound (SIE)

Boundless (Wonderstruck)

Brawlhalla (Blue Mammoth Games)

Chasm (Discord Games)

Cosmic Star Heroine (Zeboyd Games)

Cryptark (Alientrap Games)

Death Tales (Nine Tales Digital)

Death’s Gambit (Adult Swim)

Destiny: Rise of Iron (Activision)

Disc Jam (High Horse Entertainment)

Divide (Exploding Tuba Studios)

Drawn to Death (SIE)

EarthNight (Cleaversoft)

Eitr (Devolver Digital)

EVE Valkyrie (CCP Games)

Everything (Double Fine Productions)

Fallen Legion (YummyYummyTummy)

Fantasy Strike (Sirlin Games)

Farpoint (SIE)

Flinthook (Tribute Games)

For Honor (Ubisoft)

Full Throttle Remastered (Double Fine Productions)

Future Unfolding (Spaces of Play UG)

FutureGrind (Milkbag Games)

Gang Beasts (Double Fine Productions)

Garou: Mark of the Wolves (SNK)

GNOG (Double Fine Productions)

Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop)

Gravity Rush 2 (SIE)

GT Sport (SIE)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone (Sega)

Heart Forth, Alicia (Alonso Martin)

Here They Lie (SIE)

Horizon Zero Dawn (SIE)

Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital)

I Expect You To Die (Schell Games)

Jenny LeClue: Detectivú (Mografi)

Just Shapes & Beats (Berzerk Studio)

Killing Floor 2 (TripWire Interactive)

Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)

Let It Die (GungHo Online Entertainment)

Loot Rascals (Hollow Ponds)

Mages of Mystralia (Borealys Games)

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (Ysbryd Games)

MLB The Show 17 (SIE)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment)

Monsters and Monocles (Retro Dreamer)

Mosaic (Krillbite)

NBA 2KVR (2K Games)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof)

Night in the Woods (Finji)

Nioh (SIE)

Obduction (Cyan Worlds)

Orcs Must Die! Unchained (Robot Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Plague Road

PlayStation VR Worlds (PS VR) (SIE)

Pox Nora (Desert Owl Games)

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (Double Fine Productions)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

Rain World (Adult Swim)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Randall (We The Force)

Ray’s the Dead (Ragtag Studio)

Refactor (NextGen Pants)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard (Capcom)

RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PS VR) (SIE)

Robinson: The Journey (PS VR) (Crytek)

Salt and Sanctuary (Ska Studio)

Shadow Warrior 2 (Devolver Digital)

Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment)

SmuggleCraft (Happy Badger Studio)

Snake Pass (Sumo Digital)

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 (CI Games)

Sonic Mania (Sega)

Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif (EA)

Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-wing VR Mission (EA)

Statik (Tarsier Studios)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Sundered (Thunder Lotus Games)

The Church in the Darkness (Paranoid Productions)

The King of Fighters XIV (SNK)

The Last Guardian (SIE)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Survival Mode (SIE)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PS VR) (SIE)

Watch_Dogs 2 (Ubisoft)

XING: The Land Beyond (White Lotus Interactive)

Yakuza 0 (Sega)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Ackk Studios)

Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Games)

Ob das PlayStation Showcase oder eine Pressekonferenz live übertragen werden, ist noch nicht bekannt. Im letzten Jahr war dies der Fall. Dabei präsentierte man uns u.a. erstes Gameplay-Material zum Final Fantasy VII Remake und mit der Ankündigung von Ni no Kuni II eine echte Überraschung.

via Gematsu