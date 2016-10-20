Japanische Verkaufscharts: 10. bis 16. Oktober 2016

20. Oktober 2016
Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. bis zum 16. Oktober liegen vor. Es ist die Woche, in der auch in Japan PlayStation VR...

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. bis zum 16. Oktober liegen vor. Es ist die Woche, in der auch in Japan PlayStation VR erschienen ist. Die neue Hardware ging etwa 51.000 Mal über die Ladentheken. Für einen verstärkten Absatz von PlayStation 4 sorgte PS VR in Japan nicht. Überhaupt musste jede Hardware Einbußen im Vergleich zur Vorwoche hinnehmen. Das gilt auch für Nintendo Wii U, obwohl mit Paper Mario: Color Splash immerhin ein neues Spiel erschienen ist.

  • 01./01. [3DS] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) {2016.10.08} (¥5.800) – 67.133 / 207.736 (-52%)
  • 02./00. [PS4] Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix) – 21.152 / NEW
  • 03./00. [WIU] Paper Mario: Color Splash (Nintendo) {2016.10.13} (¥5.700) – 20.894 / NEW
  • 04./00. [PSV] Kangokutou Mary-Skelter (Compile Heart) {2016.10.13} (¥6.800) – 18.358 / NEW
  • 05./04. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3 (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) – 11.255 / 1.284.437 (-9%)
  • 06./03. [PS4] Persona 5 (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) – 8.147 / 354.101 (-38%)
  • 07./07. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) – 6.472 / 151.101 (-5%)
  • 08./00. [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds (Sony) {2016.10.13} (¥4.900) – 5.983 / NEW
  • 09./02. [PS4] BlazBlue: Central Fiction (Arc System Works) (¥6.800) – 5.898 / 26.507 (-71%)
  • 10./05. [PS4] FIFA 17 (Electronic Arts) {2016.09.29} (¥7.800) – 5.565 / 74.125 (-52%)
  • 11./08. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (Sony) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 5.559 / 896.633 (-3%)
  • 12./10. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God & Dragon Chapter (GungHo) – 5.080 / 195.639 (-3%)
  • 13./15. [3DS] Super Battle For Money Sentouchuu (Bamco) (¥5.300) – 4.816 / 23.645 (+29%)
  • 14./12. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) – 4.504 / 453.580 (-9%)
  • 15./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two) – 4.157 / 177.397 (+2%)
  • 16./11. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2017 (Konami) {2016.09.15} (¥7.600) – 3.419 / 99.047 (-32%)
  • 17./13. [3DS] Dragon Ball: Fusions (Bamco) {2016.08.04} (¥5.700) – 3.407 / 177.592 (-18%)
  • 18./09. [PS3] Persona 5 (Atlus) {2016.09.15} (¥8.800) – 3.195 / 103.548 (-40%)
  • 19./00. [PS4] LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Warner Japan) (¥5.700) – 3.184 / NEW
  • 20./20. [WIU] Splatoon (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) – 3.101 / 1.482.283 (-7%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  • PVR – 51.644
  • PS4 – 30.154 (31.071)
  • 3DS – 27.508 (29.592)
  • PSV – 8.772 (9.282)
  • WIU – 2.430 (2.545)
  • PS3 – 814 (820)
  • XB1 – 323 (88)

via NeoGAF

